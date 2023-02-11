Lizzo and Adele ‘got so drunk’ at Grammys

At the Grammys, Lizzo and Adele allegedly became “so drunk.”

The two artists, both 34, sipped alcoholic beverages that Lizzo smuggled into the ceremony in flasks, and Adele admitted they were completely uninformed about the proceedings the entire time.

Speaking on ‘Elvis Duran and the Morning show’, Lizzo said: “We were like, ‘Did they do Best Artist?’

“We didn’t even know, and when it was time and they would call our names we would just be like, ‘Smile’.”

Lizzo admitted that while Adele’s flash had white wine and hers had tequila, but she assisted Adele in finishing hers.

She said: “I brought it for Adele, and then I drank hers.”

The pair sat next to each other at the ceremony and Lizzo revealed: “I had zero say in where I was sitting, but Adele had 100 per cent say in where she was sitting. So therefore Adele Facetimed me when I was in Grammy rehearsal a few days before. She was like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, we’re sitting next to each other’.”

Lizzo adds that she feels she should apologise to Harry Styles for downplaying the situation that occurred during his performance when the stage malfunctioned.

She said: “[Harry told me] the turntable went the wrong way.” [I told him] nobody noticed, [then I told our friend Tom] Don’t tell him we all noticed.

“I would have been so scared if that was me.”

