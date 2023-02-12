Maham Aamir & Faizan Sheikh share family pictures from Scotland

Maham Aamir and Faizan Sheikh are known as the coolest celebrity pair.

They made the time to travel to the UK this month.

Recently, they went to Scotland to see its stunning landscapes.

Maham Aamir and Faizan Sheikh went to Scotland to see its stunning landscapes. Faizan and Maham showed the photos to their Scottish relatives. They also shared adorable photos of their daughter Hadiya. The pair completed their brief journey with a few more beautiful images, which we have gathered for you. Look at the previously unreleased images of the cute couple we collected for you:

