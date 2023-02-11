Mahira Khan introduces her clothing line ‘M by Mahira’

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan is making it easier for her followers to dress like her.
  • Her clothing line features all-white outfits.
  • Her first album was titled Razia.
Mahira Khan has a talent for winning over her followers, and she is currently making it simpler for them to dress like her too. Her clothing line will include all-white outfits, quite similar to the suggestion made by the Pakistani diva to wear a white kurta shalwar for every occasion.

The star posted the brand’s debut image on social media, showing off a white dress in the most recent images while covering her face with a drape. Khan further disclosed that the first album, titled Razia, is a tribute to her cherished grandma.

The 38-year-old wrote on Instagram, “the aroma of fresh Nargis at her bedside. She had bookcases full of literature that satisfied her spirit. Sometimes soft, always sweet, her bangles made a sound.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The actor went into more depth about how close she was to her grandma and how she had always been greatly influenced by her classic poise, grace, and elegance.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by M by Mahira (@mbymahira)

The Pakistani diva is currently receiving plaudits for her performance in the country’s highest-grossing film of all time, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

