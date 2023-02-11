Mahira Khan introduces her clothing line ‘M by Mahira’

Mahira Khan to play Meena Kumari’s role in remake of ‘Pakeezah’
Mahira Khan will take on the role of Meena Kumari in Pakeezah....
Mahira Khan has a talent for winning over her followers, and she is currently making it simpler for them to dress like her too. Her clothing line will include all-white outfits, quite similar to the suggestion made by the Pakistani diva to wear a white kurta shalwar for every occasion.
The star posted the brand’s debut image on social media, showing off a white dress in the most recent images while covering her face with a drape. Khan further disclosed that the first album, titled Razia, is a tribute to her cherished grandma.
The 38-year-old wrote on Instagram, “the aroma of fresh Nargis at her bedside. She had bookcases full of literature that satisfied her spirit. Sometimes soft, always sweet, her bangles made a sound.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The actor went into more depth about how close she was to her grandma and how she had always been greatly influenced by her classic poise, grace, and elegance.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The Pakistani diva is currently receiving plaudits for her performance in the country’s highest-grossing film of all time, The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.