Mahira Khan’s expensive clothing collection makes people unhappy

Mahira Khan launched her own clothing collection, “M,”.

Her new brand has drawn harsh criticism from social media.

The collection is excessively expensive during the rising inflation in the nation.

The Pakistani has been covering everything from the terrifying Peshawar bomb to the Tim Hortons franchise mishap to actress Mahira Khan‘s “ridiculously pricey” apparel line. The 38-year-old diva first gained notoriety for her flawless acting in the drama series Humsafar. She then made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and appeared in Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which cemented her place as one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry.

The Bin Roye actress launched her own brand with all the access, celebrity, and opulence, which may have been viewed favourably if the prices of many of the items weren’t so high as to be prohibitive for many consumers.

Khan’s new clothing line, “M,” has drawn harsh criticism from social media users for being excessively expensive during a period of rising inflation in the nation. Many people found the plain white Mardana and embroidered Kurtas, Silk Tunic set, and co-ord sets to be far too simplistic. Even though Twitter users claimed to adore the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad star, few people are willing to purchase the items. Khan managed to annoy many of her followers despite the fact that she went over and beyond with the collection and named it after her grandma Razia.

Ironically, the Raees diva’s business saw many items already being sold out despite the criticism, despite the fact that Khan’s costly but dull and simple selection failed to excite her millions of followers.

See how people reacted!

Mahira Khan selling a PLAIN WHITE LINEN KURTA for 13k???????!! And its already sold out?? WHY ? HOW? WHO? pic.twitter.com/Mq03TwzI3Q — Fateymaaaa (@_brb_crying) February 12, 2023

mahira jaan i love you but these are ridiculously overpriced, bazar se 2000 main miljaye aisay. pic.twitter.com/Jg2VRYEn50 — abeera (@abeerayy__19) February 12, 2023

Mahira Khan!!

Selling plain silk coords for JUST 25,000 PKR! Suddenly, Zara Shahjahan seem better & cheaper 😭 pic.twitter.com/34ayFDO6gE — Bano (@BanoBee) February 13, 2023

Amma saw M by Mahira Khan’s dresses and prices and phir said “iss tarah ki Shalwar kameez 500 mein silwa doon apne darzi se”:”) — potato (@Fatpootatto) February 13, 2023

once again asking this, am I getting mahira in these prices too? because what on earth 😭 pic.twitter.com/oxKL1Y7BCP — 🌻 (@xyzmariaa) February 12, 2023

Mahira Khan is affected by inflation the most. She is selling her father’s kurtas to survive. Please like, share & subscribe to help poor Mahira to get through this tough economic times@TheMahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/nuTtDEnP9D — MEHMOOD (@mehm00ood) February 13, 2023

dress ke sath mahira khan bhi milegi pic.twitter.com/bwGOl1hdnv — whoisinfa (@sadnibbi) February 13, 2023

elite influencer in netherlands fighting for @TheMahiraKhan so she can sell her overpriced kurtas 🤡 bus sirf gali nikalti hai in ke lia. pic.twitter.com/NJHN5cpmjD — doubleroti (@englishnaan) February 13, 2023

Khan’s most recent acting appearance was in The Legend of Maula Jatt, and his upcoming film Neelofar will be his next.

