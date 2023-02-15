Advertisement
Mahira Khan's expensive clothing collection makes people unhappy

Mahira Khan’s expensive clothing collection makes people unhappy

Articles
Mahira Khan’s expensive clothing collection makes people unhappy

Mahira Khan’s expensive clothing collection makes people unhappy

  • Mahira Khan launched her own clothing collection, “M,”.
  • Her new brand has drawn harsh criticism from social media.
  • The collection is excessively expensive during the rising inflation in the nation.
The Pakistani has been covering everything from the terrifying Peshawar bomb to the Tim Hortons franchise mishap to actress Mahira Khan‘s “ridiculously pricey” apparel line. The 38-year-old diva first gained notoriety for her flawless acting in the drama series Humsafar. She then made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and appeared in Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which cemented her place as one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry.

The Bin Roye actress launched her own brand with all the access, celebrity, and opulence, which may have been viewed favourably if the prices of many of the items weren’t so high as to be prohibitive for many consumers.

Khan’s new clothing line, “M,” has drawn harsh criticism from social media users for being excessively expensive during a period of rising inflation in the nation. Many people found the plain white Mardana and embroidered Kurtas, Silk Tunic set, and co-ord sets to be far too simplistic. Even though Twitter users claimed to adore the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad star, few people are willing to purchase the items. Khan managed to annoy many of her followers despite the fact that she went over and beyond with the collection and named it after her grandma Razia.

Ironically, the Raees diva’s business saw many items already being sold out despite the criticism, despite the fact that Khan’s costly but dull and simple selection failed to excite her millions of followers.

See how people reacted!

Khan’s most recent acting appearance was in The Legend of Maula Jatt, and his upcoming film Neelofar will be his next.

