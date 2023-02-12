Mamya Shajaffar’s latest dance video face public criticism

Mamya Shajaffar is a Pakistani model, dancer, actor, and illustrator.

She is renowned for her provocative sense of style.

She recently danced on iconic Bollywood song “Le Gayi” by Karishma Kapoor.

Mamya Shajaffar, also known as Maham Shahid Jaffar, is a Pakistani model, dancer, actor, and illustrator who has become well-known for her outspoken and self-assured character. She is renowned for her provocative sense of style and her brazen confidence in displaying her curves.

The actress recently stunned her followers with an epic performance while twerking to the iconic Bollywood song “Le Gayi” by Karishma Kapoor. The edgy model shimmered and danced to the beat of the famous song while wearing a seductive backless gold top and chic black leggings. Her audacious and self-assured performance made a lasting impression on viewers globally.

“Funny story, I turned the camera on to take votes on how I should accessorise myself, started filming meself and when my ride arrived I ran without changing the mismatched accessories because you don’t keep your friends waiting..”She captioned the post.

The model was accused by keyboard trolls, some of whom mockingly referred to her as the “next Urfi Javed” and others of whom questioned her faith by asking if she was a Muslim.

Shajaffar received praise for her performance in Meesni on the professional front.

