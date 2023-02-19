The newlyweds can be seen posing together in the new photos.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a beautiful moment captured in photographs that their friend and fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, has released. The newlyweds can be seen posing together in the new photos while wearing fashionable attire.

The first image in the post shows Sidharth holding Kiara in his arms and giving her a soft kiss on the forehead. Kiara is accessorised with a massive emerald and diamond necklace and a white and black silk outfit by Manish Malhotra. Sidharth is dressed in a black suit covered in sparkling stones.

As Manish shared the pictures, the couple’s fans were ecstatic. “The first image is so innocent! My dear Sidkiara,” a supporter wrote. Another said, “Best lovely couple of our town in recent days.” The following two images also featured Sidharth and Kiara posing and showcasing their gorgeous attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Kiara donned a pink Manish Malhotra-created lehenga to the wedding. The elaborate embroidery of Roman architecture on the lehenga was inspired by the couples’ unique affection for the city of domes. To embrace our unique shine, genuine Swarovski crystals are adorned.

Manish Malhotra’s diamond jewellery was chosen by the newlywed for her special day. The neckpiece has an extraordinary design made of rare Zambian emeralds and ultra-fine handcut diamonds. She could be seen with a diamond ring on.

Sidharth, on the other hand, chose an ivory sherwani. The sherwani is created with the highest finesse and has traditional signatures, traces of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi, and badla work. He finished off his appearance with polki jewellery set with incredibly exquisite uncut diamonds for the ideal regal appeal.

On February 7, the Shershaah couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, a resort close to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. On February 12, they threw a reception for their close friends in Delhi and then in Mumbai. The lavish reception was attended by many famous people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar.

Sidharth and Kiara have never been open about their relationship. They didn’t confirm or deny the rumours of dating. During the filming of the 2021 movie Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara reportedly fell in love.

