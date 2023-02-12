Mariyam Nafees gets furious after her husband got robbed

Mariyam Nafees expressed her concerns about Pakistan’s escalating street crimes.

She told about her husband being held at gunpoint yesterday.

Mariyam Nafees, a model and actress, has expressed her concerns about Pakistan’s escalating street crime on her social media platform.

She revealed an upsetting story about her husband, Amaan Ahmed, being held at gunpoint yesterday.

Mariyam confessed in a tweet that the experience had had a significant impact on her. She added, “After a very traumatic night, I can no longer keep quiet, My husband was mugged last night after his shoot. The loss of possessions is not what’s concerning, it’s the trauma.”

She continued by talking about the psychological effects the robbery had on her and her spouse. She said,” “The thought of someone putting a gun to his head has shaken both of us,”.

Nafees also highlighted the troubling problem of street violence in the city where the robbery occurred, however she omitted to name the city in her tweet.

“This city has gone to the dogs. People literally get mugged left, right and center when they’re stuck in the horrid traffic. Nobody, literally nobody bats an eye, it has become that normal. Congratulations to all the stakeholders for ruining the city” stated the star.

Mariyam claimed that Amaan is doing well before putting an end to her remarks. She wrote,” “He’s absolutely fine, Alhumdulillah.”

Mariyam debuted on television with Diyar-e-Dil and then had an appearance in Kuch Na Kaho. She married in March 2022 during a romantic Nikkah ceremony.

