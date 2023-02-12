Mathira criticizes Syeda Tuba Anwar for relating to Noor Mukadam

Mathira is a stunning and fearless Pakistani television personality.

She is known for speaking her mind out despite of the consequences.

She criticized Tuba Anwar for comparing herself to Noor Mukadam.

Mathira recently criticized Syeda Tuba Anwar for comparing herself to Noor Mukadam in her own Bol TV show, The Insta Show. Speaking to Furqan Qureshi about Tuba, Mathira said, “I have heard a statement that Syeda Tuba Anwar (Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife) said that she can relate to Noor Mukadam, she went through the same path, she faced a lot, I would say, “Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave her career and recognition. No one should compare herself to Noor Mukadam as she went through hell.

At the same time, we should all respect the dead. Aamir Bhai is no longer with us. It’s strange that people talk poorly about the dead, especially if it’s by ex-wife because Bushra Iqbal is here and she never said a bad word.” Social media can endanger anyone’s life, so use caution, said Furqan Qureshi. View the video to learn more:

