Mathira discusses the restrictions she faced in mainstream media

Model, actor, and television host Mathira is a very talented Pakistani woman. She is currently the host of the incredible show The Insta Show, in which she speaks with prominent users of social media. Her late-night live show is what made Mathira famous. When she was a teenager, she began hosting.

In a recent episode of The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo, Mathira discussed the obstacles and rejections she encountered when trying to break into the mainstream media. When Ayaz Samoo posed the question, “Were you rejected on television and producers told you that you are not television material?,” she replied, “Yes, I was told by the industry people that I’m not a TV material. I was rejected when I badly needed the job, as I had just gone through a difficult divorce, and at that time people said that you are dark, had you been a little fairer you could look innocent, so I said to them, “Okay, I am bad.”

She continued, “Yes, producers are reluctant to put me in the projects; it’s true, and I still don’t know why; however, I don’t give producers any hard time. I’m not sure why I’m an outsider in this society and industry; when other people wear short skirts, they’re regarded as cool, like many other famous actors, but when I do, I get teased. I’ve witnessed double standards in both show business and society.”

