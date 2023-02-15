Megan Fox and MGK were photographed despite spilt rumors

After reports of their breakup began to circulate.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in California.

Fox and Kelly were seen in pictures taken by The Daily Mail on Monday.

Advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in California. The pair spat following a “big” argument over Super Bowl weekend, according to numerous sources. According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment, their relationship’s status is ambiguous. Fox and Kelly were seen in pictures taken by The Daily Mail on Monday as they left an office complex outside of Los Angeles.

Although it is not immediately evident and representatives are not commenting, the newspaper reported that the pair was receiving relationship counselling. Her enormous emerald and diamond engagement ring does not seem to be on the actress’ finger. Fox and Kelly, real name Colson Baker, apparently spoke before getting into their individual automobiles.

After Fox removed all signs of her fiancé on Instagram over the weekend, breakup rumor started to circulate. The Transformers actress wrote a final mysterious post with the phrase “You can taste the dishonesty/ it is all over your breath” before deactivating her account. The song’s lyrics are from “Pray You will Catch Me” by Beyoncé. As the song is all about adultery, the actress probably anticipated that she would raise a commotion.

Fox and Kelly, who were engaged last year, had a “severe” dispute on Saturday, sources told Yahoo Entertainment. But those close to the loving couple warned of their “downs”

Also Read Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen holding hands. Both wore...