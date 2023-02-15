Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Megan Fox and MGK were photographed despite spilt rumors

Megan Fox and MGK were photographed despite spilt rumors

Articles
Advertisement
Megan Fox and MGK were photographed despite spilt rumors

Megan Fox and MGK were photographed despite spilt rumors

Advertisement
  • After reports of their breakup began to circulate.
  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in California.
  • Fox and Kelly were seen in pictures taken by The Daily Mail on Monday.
Advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in California. The pair spat following a “big” argument over Super Bowl weekend, according to numerous sources. According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment, their relationship’s status is ambiguous. Fox and Kelly were seen in pictures taken by The Daily Mail on Monday as they left an office complex outside of Los Angeles.

Although it is not immediately evident and representatives are not commenting, the newspaper reported that the pair was receiving relationship counselling. Her enormous emerald and diamond engagement ring does not seem to be on the actress’ finger. Fox and Kelly, real name Colson Baker, apparently spoke before getting into their individual automobiles.

After Fox removed all signs of her fiancé on Instagram over the weekend, breakup rumor started to circulate. The Transformers actress wrote a final mysterious post with the phrase “You can taste the dishonesty/ it is all over your breath” before deactivating her account. The song’s lyrics are from “Pray You will Catch Me” by Beyoncé. As the song is all about adultery, the actress probably anticipated that she would raise a commotion.

Fox and Kelly, who were engaged last year, had a “severe” dispute on Saturday, sources told Yahoo Entertainment. But those close to the loving couple warned of their “downs”

Also Read

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen holding hands. Both wore...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama 'Pyari Mona' at first
Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama 'Pyari Mona' at first
Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William
Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William
Ali Zafar & Danyal Zafar release their first duet song 'Raat Din’
Ali Zafar & Danyal Zafar release their first duet song 'Raat Din’
Gigi Hadid sobs when discussing her trauma in a recent interview
Gigi Hadid sobs when discussing her trauma in a recent interview
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story