Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair

Megan Fox discovered “DM’s and text conversations” on her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s phone that made her “think he had been having an affair.”

They are split up, but Megan is assessing their situation, the insider added. She is interested in seeing what they can save.

The vocalist from Papercuts “truly wants to make up,” the person continued.

The Transformers actress hinted to a potential breakup with her actor-musician fiancé on Instagram last weekend before deactivating her account entirely.

She captioned an Instagram slideshow with lines from Beyoncé’s Pray You Catch Me, saying, “You can taste the dishonesty/all it’s over your breath.”

Fox erased any visuals of herself with Kelly, including a post announcing their engagement, before deactivating her account. She also started listening to Eminem, who has been openly at odds with MGK for years.

Many fans speculated that MGK guitarist Sophie Lloyd might be connected to the cheating allegations. These rumours were dispelled by Lloyd’s management, who called them “disrespectful” and “bad journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

They have had problems in the past, but this time things feel extremely serious, a source told People.

On Valentine’s Day, the couple was captured in a car snapshot exiting an office complex housing marriage and couple’s counsellors.

