Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair
Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair

Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair

Articles
Advertisement
Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair

Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair

Advertisement
  • The Transformers actress hinted at a potential breakup with her fiancé.
  • Many fans speculated that MGK guitarist Sophie Lloyd might be connected to the cheating allegations.
  • They have had problems in the past.
Advertisement

Megan Fox discovered “DM’s and text conversations” on her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s phone that made her “think he had been having an affair.”

They are split up, but Megan is assessing their situation, the insider added. She is interested in seeing what they can save.

The vocalist from Papercuts “truly wants to make up,” the person continued.

The Transformers actress hinted to a potential breakup with her actor-musician fiancé on Instagram last weekend before deactivating her account entirely.

She captioned an Instagram slideshow with lines from Beyoncé’s Pray You Catch Me, saying, “You can taste the dishonesty/all it’s over your breath.”

Fox erased any visuals of herself with Kelly, including a post announcing their engagement, before deactivating her account. She also started listening to Eminem, who has been openly at odds with MGK for years.

Advertisement

Many fans speculated that MGK guitarist Sophie Lloyd might be connected to the cheating allegations. These rumours were dispelled by Lloyd’s management, who called them “disrespectful” and “bad journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

They have had problems in the past, but this time things feel extremely serious, a source told People.

On Valentine’s Day, the couple was captured in a car snapshot exiting an office complex housing marriage and couple’s counsellors.

Also Read

MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors
MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "trying" to make things work...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan
Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan
Brad Pitt sends beautiful flowers to Ines de Ramon for Valentine’s Day
Brad Pitt sends beautiful flowers to Ines de Ramon for Valentine’s Day
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 
Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage
Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story