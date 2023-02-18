Advertisement
Articles
  • Meghan Markle is expecting her third child, and the royal couple is expected to share the exciting news.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have two children, Archie and Lilibet.
  • It was reported that Harry and Meghan could announce their third pregnancy on Valentine’s Day.
Meghan Markle is expecting her third child, and the royal couple is expected to share the exciting news with fans once the Duchess of Sussex completes her first trimester.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have two children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to Epic Stream, sources close to Meghan and Harry have revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting her third child, which is completely unexpected.

“When the test came back positive, Meghan and Harry went into a state of disbelief,” a source told Star Magazine via Epic Stream. Having another child was obviously not in their plans!”

According to the source, Meghan and Prince Harry will not share the happy news with friends until the Duchess is in her first trimester.

The royal couple from California has yet to respond to reports that they are expecting their third child.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harry and Meghan could announce their third pregnancy on Valentine’s Day.

