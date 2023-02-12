Meghan Markle solemn religious ceremony will be turned into Netflix content

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused.

They want to use King Charles’ “solemn religious ceremony” as potential content for a new Netflix show.

Justin Welby may offer sweeteners to entice them to attend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has recently come under fire for allegedly wanting to use King Charles’ “solemn religious ceremony” as potential content for a new Netflix show.

Allison Pearson, royal author, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson wrote, “We are told Justin Welby may be authorized to offer sweeteners – a prominent position in the Abbey (at the Queen’s funeral, Meghan and Harry were relegated to the cheap seats in the second row; some of us wouldn’t have let them in at all), an informal assurance that Harry can keep his titles as an inducement to attend.”

“And what then? What if the petulant pair from Montecito are persuaded by the Archbishop to park their commercialised contempt for the Royal family for a day? What if they do deign to turn up to witness that most solemn religious ceremony whereby our sovereign is publicly anointed under a transparent canopy? Or ‘new Netflix content’ as it will shortly be known, once Meghan has called her agent.”

