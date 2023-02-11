Meghan Markle’s engagement ring sparked outrage among royal fans

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has sparked outrage among royal fans.
  • The new photos show that the ring is much thinner than the original band.
  • Afua Hagan believes the couple will attend the ceremony in order to reconcile with the firm.
Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has sparked outrage among royal fans, who believe the band differs from the one Prince Harry gave her.

The Duke of Sussex proposed to the Suits alum with a custom-made engagement ring adorned with precious stones from Princess Diana’s collection.

According to Express, the new photos show that the ring is much thinner than the original band.

Meanwhile, the mother of two is expected to attend King Charles III’s coronation, according to a Whitehall source. “They’re on the list, and planning is well underway to ensure the proceedings run as smoothly as possible – without any drama,” the source said.”

Afua Hagan, a royal commentator, believes the couple will attend the ceremony in order to reconcile with the firm.

“Attendance at the Coronation is the first step towards reconciliation.” “She made a note of it.

