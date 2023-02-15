Mehwish Hayat’s new dancing video amazes fans

Mehwish Hayat has a talent for winning over her fans with her performances.

Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani diva, has a talent for winning over her fans with her captivating performances in all of her projects. With her charm and grace, Pakistan’s showbiz business has been ruled by Lollywood’s top star. The Ms Marvel star never holds back from embracing the latest online trends because of her bold appearance and endearing personality.

In a recent Instagram viral loop, she displayed aesthetic flamboyance this time. Mehwish recorded herself wearing a black top and distressed denim while Madonna’s Back That Up To The Beat played in the background. She was swaying to the current tune and exuded boldness with her black sunglasses and sneakers.

Replicating the fashionable movements of the British actor best renowned for his James Bond roles, she wrote, “Always been a Daniel Craig fan, but when I recently saw him dance in his groove, felt like I just had to recreate his badass moves…So here’s my take on it”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner, who captured the hearts of her admirers with her skills on television and movie screens, consistently makes news for her ultra-glamorous outfit selections.

Her video received tens of thousands of reactions, and desi social media users responded in a variety of ways.

The Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action drama series Ms Marvel last year, and she has since received praise for outstanding performance.

She became well-known because of Meray Katil Meray Dildar, for which she received nominations for best actress. Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi are a few of her well-known works.

