MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors

MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors

Articles
MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors

MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “trying” to make things work
  • Because they “have a lot of love for each other” and have not given up on their relationship.
  • The rapper and the Transformers actor’s relationship first generated breakup rumours.
MGK and The Jennifer’s Body actress and the rapper “had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.”

“They have really deep feelings for one another, therefore their emotions often spill out in intense ways,” the insider continued. “They are collaborating with the intention of attempting to repair the situation and move forward as a group.”

The rapper and the Transformers actor’s relationship first generated breakup rumours after she deleted all of their photos from the photo-sharing app before deactivating her account.

She later posted cryptic text that included words from Beyoncé’s song Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade, which further served to fuel breakup rumor.

The actor captioned her most recent image, saying, “You can taste the dishonesty/it is all over your breath.” To top it off, the Hollywood beauty started following Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Eminem instead of the rapper, whose actual name is Colson Baker, on Instagram.

To be aware of, Page Six reports that the singer of the Emo Girl hit song and Eminem have had a long-running dispute. Following this, the pair was reportedly seen leaving a marriage counselling office after spending two and a half hours there, according to photos acquired by Daily Mail.

MGK, whose actual name is Colson Baker, and Fox allegedly got into a heated argument before to the Bloody Valentine rapper’s performance at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.

