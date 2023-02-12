Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Michelle Yeoh’s confusion about being seen as a “minority” in Hollywood
Michelle Yeoh’s confusion about being seen as a “minority” in Hollywood

Michelle Yeoh’s confusion about being seen as a “minority” in Hollywood

Articles
Advertisement
Michelle Yeoh’s confusion about being seen as a “minority” in Hollywood

Michelle Yeoh’s confusion about being seen as a “minority” in Hollywood

Advertisement
  • Michelle Yeoh didn’t get how moving to Hollywood caused her to “become a minority.”
  • She was born in Malaysia and relocated to the UK when she was 15 years old.
  • “We have Chinese, Malays, Indians, English, expats”, says her.
Advertisement

The actress of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” who was raised multiculturally and was born in Malaysia and relocated to the UK when she was 15 years old, was perplexed when she first arrived in Los Angeles for her acting career and encountered questions about her ancestry.

She told The Rake magazine “We have Chinese, Malays, Indians, English, expats, which is great. So we grew up not really understanding when people ask, ‘What race are you?’

“How one earth did I become a minority, what does that mean?

“How many billions of Chinese people are there in the world? How can we be a minority.”

Michelle appreciates the increased efforts made in recent years to portray varied tales and broaden representation on television and film.

She said: “My African American friends, they are a minority but they have banded together to tell their stories.

Advertisement

“That is what we’re doing now in the Asian community.

“What if ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ didn’t work? Jon Chu was so brilliant at telling that story and saying, ‘Hey, it’s cool, Asian people are really good looking and fun and can play leads.’

“Yes there are stereotypes and we can laugh with them, but the reality is that these people have dreams and aspirations. They have stories to tell, so how do we tell them?”

But Michelle stressed the importance of representation that is more than just “ticking the box”.

She said: “Over the last few years you see true representation – but what is true representation?

“You have to talk about inclusivity in the proper way, you can’t just tick the box.

Advertisement

“Yes, you may have the Asian who does ‘Asian things’ but that isn’t right.

“I think because I was in the martial arts genre, where people wanted to see that, they weren’t afraid to write me in those roles, but I would like to be able to see a woman in that role, no matter what race she is, and having to explain that she learns martial arts. White people learn martial arts too, you know.”

Also Read

Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting “smaller”  
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting “smaller”  

Michelle Yeoh is reiterating the notion that senior women shouldn't be written...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mariyam Nafees gets furious after her husband got robbed 
Mariyam Nafees gets furious after her husband got robbed 
Taschen will release a $1,500 limited edition compendium of
Taschen will release a $1,500 limited edition compendium of "The Shining"
Pakistani Tekken champion Arsalan Ash gets married: pictures
Pakistani Tekken champion Arsalan Ash gets married: pictures
Arslan Khan's filmy dance for wife Hira Khan
Arslan Khan's filmy dance for wife Hira Khan
Rihanna explains 'hardest part' of upcoming Super Bowl show
Rihanna explains 'hardest part' of upcoming Super Bowl show
Suniel Shetty opens up about welcoming KL Rahul to the family
Suniel Shetty opens up about welcoming KL Rahul to the family
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story