Mira Rajput exudes glam in Manish Malhotra pink saree

Mira Rajput exudes glam in Manish Malhotra pink saree

Mira Rajput exudes glam in Manish Malhotra pink saree

Mira Rajput exudes glam in Manish Malhotra pink saree

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, posted a number of images from a recent photo shoot to her Instagram account. For the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, she wore a beautiful saree. In every picture, she appeared chic. She admitted that she wore the “beautiful pink” Manish Malhotra saree for the event. Her admirers described her as “lovely” and “beautiful.”

At the Suryagarh Palace, Mira posed in a saree while flaunting her hefty jewellery. She posed elegantly for the camera while wearing a Manish Malhotra light pink saree. She was dressed in a sleeveless blouse with dense border and pallu embroidery. She carried a clutch purse that matched her outfit and left her hair loose. She chose to wear minimal makeup and a pink lip colour.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira posted the images to Instagram and added the hashtag “Jashn-e-bahaara.” One of her fans said, “Beautiful and unusual,” in response to her conventional appearance. She is damn more beautiful than many Bollywood stars, another lover said. A different admirer penned, “Always..a graceful lady.” “Looking really beautiful ma’am,” one more said. Another person wrote, “Dynamic lady, embodiment of beauty.” Heart and fire emojis were widely used by fans.

