Mohib Mirza cracks a funny jock about Valentine’s Day

Articles
Mohib Mirza cracks a funny jock about Valentine’s Day

  • Valentine’s Day has always been linked to romance, love, and admiration.
  • Mohib Mirza cracked a jock about Valentine’s Day on Instagram.
  • The jock made the online community chuckle.
Valentine’s Day has always been linked to romance, love, and admiration. Couples commemorate the day all across the world by giving gifts to one another and expressing their love. Without expressing our emotions and interacting with our loved ones, today is meaningless. Actor Mohib Mirza of Lollywood playfully forewarned his Instagram followers that their partners might flatter them with flattery before requesting a present.

He said, “Woh handsome bol kar gift ke liye gumrah karegi but tum sheesha dekhte rehna ” (She’ll call you handsome and then dupe you into getting her a gift, but you have to keep looking at a mirror.)

 

The jock made the online community chuckle, and they expressed it by posting laughing emojis in the comment section.

Regarding his professional endeavours, Mirza most recently appeared in Arth – The Destination, Deedan,

