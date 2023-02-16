Momoland, a K-pop group, officially announces its split

Momoland has announced their split.

“We sincerely apologize to our Meries facing the news through an article.”

We are truly sorry for the late update.

Advertisement

Momoland, a girl group, has announced their split. They continued by noting that they had stopped group activities:

“First of all, we sincerely apologize to our Meries facing the news through an article. We are truly sorry for the late update.

After a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support each other to have a great new beginning going forward.”

The news was released shortly after it was revealed that the group had decided not to have their agreement with MLD Entertainment renewed. The following statement from the label conveyed the news:

“Hello, this is MLD Entertainment.

First of all, we sincerely thank the fans who cherish and support MOMOLAND.

Advertisement

After a lengthy discussion with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy), we respected each other’s opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period.

We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND who has been with us for a long time, and we will sincerely wish the best for the members’ future endeavors.

We would like to ask fans to show unchanging love and support to the six members who are about to start anew.

Thank you.”

It appears that the members have decided to go their separate ways, disappointing the group’s fans who were eager to know which label the group will go to after.

Also Read Andrea Riseborough breaks silence on Oscar nomination controversy Andrea Riseborough criticised the film industry as being "abhorrently unequal". She said:...

Advertisement