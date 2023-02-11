Mumtaz claims she has never had botox but uses fillers when she is “very thin”

Mumtaz is an evergreen beauty icon of Bollywood, admitting to taking fillers and being ‘chirpy’ about it.

Mumtaz made her Bollywood debut with the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya.

She took a break of 13 years and marked her comeback with Aandhiyan.

Mumtaz, a seasoned actor, continues to be the Bollywood industry’s unwavering beauty icon. She recently disclosed her beauty secrets and acknowledged using fillers. She added that she was not well-liked by the “heroines” of her period. She claimed that despite this, she stayed upbeat about it.

At the age of eleven, Mumtaz made her Bollywood debut in the 1958 movie Sone Ki Chidiya. She produced a number of blockbuster movies, many of which featured Rajesh Khanna, who was one of the most well-liked on-screen couples of the 1970s. Later, after a 13-year sabbatical, she made a dramatic comeback with Aandhiyan in 1990 before announcing her retirement from acting.

The 75-year-old performer said that she was treated unfairly by female actors. She told that she remembered Dev Anand telling her about it and that he advised her to take care of her physique and hair. I should always endeavour to look young, he advised. Age is a bloody number, he muttered to Mumzi. I can still have a boyfriend at 90, he claimed, assuming I look well. He questioned my desire for evidence. Three girls were waiting for him in the other room, and he showed me by opening a door that they were there. However, he was 80 at the time.

“I heed Dev Anand’s counsel. And I heed Akshay Kumar’s recommendation that we avoid eating after 6 o’clock. I sometimes use fillers when I am too thin. However, I would never have botox treatment since, in her words, “Botox feels like someone has inserted seeds into the cheeks on the left side and the right side.”

For the first time ever, Mumtaz was recently spotted in a TV programme. On season 13 of Indian Idol, she made a guest appearance alongside Dharmendra. She continues to be absent from movies though. Mumtaz once responded during a live session to a fan’s question on her comeback to the business, “Bollywood? I have no idea. I’m not sure if I’ll land the kind of part that genuinely speaks to my heart while also being kind and well-liked by others. She said, “First I will have to get my husband’s approval,” as her daughter laughed. He’ll say, “All right, you may do one.” So perhaps I will. In such case, no.

