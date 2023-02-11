Advertisement
Nadia Hussain admits she had lip surgery says 'it was fillers'

Nadia Hussain admits she had lip surgery says ‘it was fillers’

Articles
Nadia Hussain admits she had lip surgery says ‘it was fillers’

Nadia Hussain admits she had lip surgery says ‘it was fillers’

  • The actress has been at the center of a contentious discussion on cosmetic surgeries.
  • She responded to her detractors by posting her opinions on social media.
  • The actress advised the user not to be overly intelligent.
Famous Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain Khan responded to trolls who condemned her for taking fillers and botox in her TikTok video.

The actress has been at the center of a contentious discussion on the usage of cosmetic surgeries in the entertainment sector. She is well-recognized for her amazing beauty and enviable shape.

Check out the video:

She was not about to succumb to the haters. She responded to her detractors by posting her opinions on social media.

She emphasised in a series of posts that she has never been hesitant to appreciate her natural beauty while simultaneously emphasising that she has the freedom to treat her body anyway she pleases.

So basically botox, a netizen said. The actress responded that it was fillers, not botox, and advised the user not to be overly intelligent.

Nadia continued by saying that she has never regretted using cosmetic injections like fillers and botox in the past to enhance her features and increase her confidence.

Additionally, she stated that there is nothing improper with utilising these practises because they are typical in the entertainment sector.

Also Read

Nadia Hussain explains the importance of gaining appropriate wait
Nadia Hussain explains the importance of gaining appropriate wait

Nadia Hussain Khan is a model, businesswoman, and doctor. She shared some...

