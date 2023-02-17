Nadia Khan appears on Nadir Ali’s podcast after refusing to come

Nadia Khan was Nadir Ali’smost recent guest on his podcast.

She lately stated that she does not wish to give an interview to Nadir Ali.

She claimed that after the interview aired, the guests experience disrespect.

Here is a link to her earlier video:

Nadir Ali questioned Nadia throughout the podcast, asking, "Please tell me what exactly are you thinking about me.

Nadir Ali questioned Nadia throughout the podcast, asking, “Please tell me what exactly are you thinking about me. “Sometimes, the interviews are too good, but a few things go insanely viral which tarnish the image of the guest, the whole interview gets neglected and that one thing destroys the image of the guest, then I felt that certain things should have not been said, I mean there were many things about my friends too which were in bad taste,” Nadia responded when asked directly if she was disrespecting the guest.

In response to Nadia’s question, Nadir Ali stated that it is the responsibility of the host to deliver any statement made by a visitor. He also added, “Yes, I agree that sometimes guests wish to convey a few things that are in poor taste and need to be censored.” Nadia Khan continued, “I didn’t like a few personal things, as when a speaker mentioned something about a married woman. Nadia Khan remarked, “You are true, the guest speaks on their own but bloggers choose anything which becomes a threat, but I came because you invited me with such respect. I didn’t want to come but your team forced me to come, and then you also messaged.”

