Naomi Watts calls ‘my darling’ to Billy Crudup on Valentine’s Day

Naomi Watts is madly in love. The “King Kong” actress, 54, tweeted a romantic picture of herself and her lover Billy Crudup, also 54, cuddling up on a chair and soaking up some sun on Valentine’s Day.

She captioned the photo, “My darling.” The Australian actress’ famous friends gave their support.

“Wow!! This is quite a pic!!! Truly!! Maybe an album cover?? Something very cool! 🔥🔥,” commented Jennifer Coolidge, while Trudie Styler wrote: “❤️❤️Happy Vally ❤️❤️N/B.”

In the comments area, Julianne Moore, Kelly Ripa, and Katie Couric all supported the couple.

Following their encounter on the set of the Netflix drama series “Gypsy,” Watts and Crudup started dating in 2017. The duo didn’t make their red carpet or Instagram debuts until they attended the SAG Awards together in the beginning of last year.

Watts dated actor Liev Schreiber for 11 years before making her relationship with Crudup public. Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, are the two children of the former couple. Currently, Taylor Nielsen is the partner of the “Ray Donovan” actor.

Crudup, on the other hand, dated Mary-Louise Parker from 1996 until 2003. Crudup left her and started dating “Homeland” actress Claire Danes while she was seven months along with their baby. They ultimately parted ways in 2006.

When it comes to co-parenting their children, Watts and her ex are evidently on the same page. They presented a unified face by accompanying their current spouses to Kai’s middle school graduation the previous year.

“Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉,” the “Mulholland Drive” star captioned a family photo which featured Crudup and Nielsen. “Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation.”

