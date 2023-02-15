Advertisement
  Natasa and Hardik share official wedding photos from the Udaipur ceremony
Natasa and Hardik share official wedding photos from the Udaipur ceremony

Natasa and Hardik share official wedding photos from the Udaipur ceremony

Natasa and Hardik share official wedding photos from the Udaipur ceremony

Natasa and Hardik share official wedding photos from the Udaipur ceremony

  • Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic celebrated Valentine’s Day in a Christian ceremony.
  • The cricketer and his model-actor wife had a special Valentine’s Day ceremony.
  • They celebrated with their closest friends and family.
A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by repeating the vows we took three years ago,” they wrote in the caption of the images they shared. To be able to celebrate our love with family and friends is a true blessing. Many people sent the couple well wishes on Instagram. KL “Congratulations guys,” Rahul wrote. “Lady Luck queen with his king,” a fan commented. Best Thing On The Internet, according to another comment.

Natasa was dressed in a stunning white gown with lace accents and a lengthy train. She had her hair up in a bun and was wearing a pearl necklace. Hardik looked dapper in a black suit. The bridesmaids wore dresses with peach and champagne accents.

Natasa and Hardik may be seen kissing in images, Natasa coming down the aisle with her father, the couple kissing their son Agastya, and the couple posing with their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

According to reports, the wedding also included Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul. They were seen leaving the city on Tuesday morning when they were seen at the Mumbai airport. They did not explicitly state that they will attend the wedding.

Hindustan Times was the first publication to report about their wedding. They were married in a court back then, a source told HT. When it occurred, everything happened quickly. Since then, they have been considering having a grandiose wedding. Everyone is quite enthused about it. The wedding festivities will last till 16 o’clock.

On May 31, 2020, Hardik, 29, and Nataa, 30, exchanged vows in a small ceremony. In July 2020, the couple welcomed their son Agastya into the world.

