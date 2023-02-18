Niall Horan thinks Lewis Capaldi collaboration is ‘pointless’.

He claimed that he had worked with the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker in the studio.

Niall Horan has stated that there is “no point” in releasing the songs he has recorded with Lewis Capaldi because they are “not good enough.”

The former member of One Direction claimed that he had worked with the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker in the studio, but neither of them “adored” the songs they produced enough to release them.

He told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “There was a night we went into the studio and wrote a couple of songs.

“They clearly weren’t good enough because we would have heard them by now.

“One of them was actually decent to be fair. But you get one go at a collab and until we both absolutely adore it and spend more time in the studio, there’s not much point in releasing it I don’t think.”

The 28-year-old musician acknowledged that he hasn’t spent much time with Lewis lately because he’s trying to cut back on his partying.

He laughed: “We do get on very well behind the scenes.

“He’s just an absolute legend and it usually involves a lot of drinking so I’ve been trying to stay away from him for that reason – the hangovers come quick and fast and strong.”

