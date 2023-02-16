Niall Horan’s third solo album to arrive in June!

Advertisement
  • The Show, Niall Horan’s third solo album, will be released on June 9.
  • Niall hinted in a cryptic manner that a new song was on the way.
  • Niall hinted about upcoming songs and an album at the end of last year.
In an Instagram statement, Niall Horan said: “I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th. You can pre-order it now from the link in my bio

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

Over a month ago, Niall hinted in a cryptic manner that a new song named “Heaven Won’t Be The Same” was on the way.

God only knows where this could go, and even if our love spirals out of control and you and I burst into flames, Paradise won’t be the same, according to some of the song’s lyrics.

On a box with the letters N and H on it that certain fans received in the mail, the song’s title is printed.

Niall hinted about upcoming songs and an album at the end of last year.

Speaking in a surprise Twitter video, he said: “It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of. But I just wanted to give you an update about what’s going on. I’m back.

“I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of.

“I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it. I have a whole new album, too.”

