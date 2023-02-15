Nida Yasir receives backlash for her recent reply to 1992 World Cup query

Advertisement
Articles
  Nida Yasir receives backlash for her recent reply to the 1992 World Cup query.
  • Nida has also acted in several television dramas and films.
  • She struggled to remember the response and guessed 2006.
Nida Yasir is a Pakistani television host former actress and model. Nida has also acted in several television dramas and films.

She has repeatedly made baffling statements and attracted contentious visitors during her career. The classic Formula 1 automobile gaffe comes to mind as an example of such an occasion. Currently, it appears that the 1992 Cricket World Cup is involved in the queen of morning shows’ latest mistake.

Nida Yasir was recently questioned about the year when Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup in an interview that aired on Shoaib Akhtar’s new show on UrduFlix. She struggled to remember the response and guessed 2006, which Shaista Lodhi intervened to correct. Shoaib Akhtar persevered in his questions despite this, and Nida looked for the right response.

 

