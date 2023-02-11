‘Nobody could flirt with Jeetendra because his girlfriend Shobha was too protective,’ says Mumtaz

Mumtaz was often linked to her co-stars.

But her relationship with Jeetendra was difficult due to Shobha Kapoor’s possessiveness.

Shobha was very possessive about him. She was determined to marry him.

Mumtaz was frequently associated with a number of her co-stars during her active career in the 1960s and 1970s. Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and others were among them. Due to his then-girlfriend and current wife Shobha Kapoor, connecting with Jeetendra was incredibly difficult.

Mumtaz discussed Shobha and how possessive of Jeetendra she would be in a recent interview. The sentence “Jeetendra ke saath tuning hona mushkil tha” (It was difficult to get the tune right with Jeetendra). He couldn’t flirt with anyone. His lover Shobha, who is now Jeetendra’s wife, had a highly jealous attitude towards him. She was set on getting married to him. But once more, as usual, he also thought highly of me. But the heroines didn’t like me. I was still happy, though, she said.

Mumtaz also discussed Rajesh Khanna’s divorce from Anju Mahendroo. “I was shocked. She took such good care of Rajesh Khanna. She genuinely loved him. She even took such exquisite care of his khaana-peena. I used to go see Rajesh Khanna with Mayur, and we would have supper and drinks together. I never ever considered that they might part ways. How is it possible to break up with someone like her in a single day? He had no right to act in that manner. You should call the individual you don’t get along with, have a conversation with them, and let them know, she advised. Later, Rajesh Khanna wed Dimple Kapadia, with whom he had two kids.

A recent episode of Indian Idol included Mumtaz. She performed for the contestants during her appearance on the show as a guest with Dharmendra. In 1974, she wed Mayur Madhvani and gave acting a rest.

Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor are Jeetendra and Shobha’s two children. Lakshya and Ravie have them as grandparents. With Ekta, Shobhaa is renowned for creating some of the most watched daily soap operas on television. On February 10, it was revealed that she and Ekta will be leaving their positions as the leaders of Alt Balaji.

