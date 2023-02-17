Olivia Wilde flaunts a new tattoo with a hidden meaning

Olivia Wilde has new tattoos on her body.

She got a delicate constellation tattooed on her left inner forearm.

Daisy, her 6-year-old daughter, is born under the sign of Libra.

Olivia Wilde has new tattoos on her body. The 38-year-old actress-turned-director got a delicate constellation tattooed on her left inner forearm to “complete the balance” of the one on her right.

Dr Brian Woo, who specialises in slim-needle tattoos, posted photos of his work on Wilde to his Instagram account. Daisy, her 6-year-old daughter, is born under the sign of Libra, which is depicted in the detailed artwork. Stars, crescents, delicate lines, and a tiny hummingbird surround it.

Wilde has the Taurus constellation, the astrological sign of her eight-year-old son Otis, on her right inner forearm.

In July 2018, she captioned a picture of the brand-new tattoo, “Heatwave activities include… “. “For my little o.”

In memory of her late Uncle Alexander Cockburn, the “Don’t Worry Darling” inventor also has the tattooed words “all love, A” on her inner left wrist. She and the movie’s actor, Harry Styles, split in November 2022.

She had earlier said, “He was a dear good friend. “The final words he wrote to me are on the tattoo. I love you, A. It serves as a reminder to love everyone as he did.

Wilde spent her first Valentine’s Day alone in more than ten years on Tuesday after splitting up with Jason Sudeikis in November 2020 to date Styles, 29.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 47, and the director, who were together for nine years, much of which they were engaged, welcomed their two children.

In honour of the festival on February 14, Wilde shared a passage by author John Steinbeck about the “many sorts of love.”

“One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind,” the excerpt reads, noting that this kind of love “can make you sick and small and weak.”

The message continues, saying that this kind of love “can release in you strength, and courage, and goodness, and even wisdom you didn’t know you had.” “The other is an outpouring of everything good in you, of kindness and consideration and respect — not only the greater respect, which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable.”

