Orhan attends a party with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor

Articles
  • Bollywood celebrities and star kids came together once again to party on Sunday.
  • Orhan Awatramani hosted a party with Bollywood celebrities and star kids.
  • Including Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Alaya F.
On Sunday, Bollywood stars and star kids gathered once more for a celebration. Orhan Awatramani, who is regarded as the best friend of all the Bollywood babies, posted pictures from their most recent party on Instagram Stories. Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Alaya F, and others were present.

Orry shared a number of pictures from the MVM London weekend bash in Mumbai with a number of Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughters, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, on Instagram Stories. Suhana chose a white little dress and was as cheerful as always as she smiled for the camera, in contrast to Aryan, who was dressed in a leather jacket over a red shirt. In the majority of the photos taken with a flash on the camera, Orry maintained the same position. Along with Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Alaya F, Sharvari, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, and Shubham Gill, he also posed for a few photos with them. For the attire, Orry opted for a shirt and pants set in all-black shimmer.

 

Earlier, Orhan revealed his work description in an interview with Cosmopolitan India. I’m either working or sleeping, he declared. I am really diligent. He replied, “No, I don’t have a 9 to 5 job. I exercise and reflect on myself a lot. I sometimes practice yoga and receive massages. I’m working, but on myself, as you know.

As a “singer, composer, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, and an art curator,” Orry had further stressed that he was unable to explain his line of work. Speaking about his desire to work in Bollywood, he added, “I always receive proposals. However, my Hindi is not that good. We gathered at my friend’s house to watch Padmaavat because she likes Hindi films. She kept translating it for me, so it took me three days to see the movie. I simply had no idea what was happening. great movie adored it I’ve now seen it about 30 times. So I’m going to say no—not now, Bollywood.

