Orlando Bloom says relationship with Katy Perry can be ‘very challenging’

He continued: “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.

He explained in an interview with Flaunt magazine: “We’re in two very different pools.

Orlando Bloom confesses that his relationship to Katy Perry can “at times be really, really, really tough.”

The Hollywood actor has admitted that because they are not always in the same frame of mind, he and his future bride, with whom they share a 2-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove, “fight with our emotions and creativity.”

“Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity.”

The “Carnival Row” actress acknowledges that life is “never dull” at their home and is appreciative of their special relationship.

Orlando added: “I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

It comes after last year, when the couple was the focus of divorce rumours.

After she was photographed without her engagement ring and failed to bring her date to the Met Gala in May, Katy dispelled the rumours.

She also gushed about how the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had helped her overcome her despair.

