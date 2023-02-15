Pakistani celebrities wish Valentine’s Day to their beloved

For those in love, every day is Valentine’s Day.

people express their love to their partners with romantic gifts.

Lollywood celebrities sent their warm wishes to their partners on Valentine’s Day.

For those in love, every day is Valentine’s Day, but the 14th of February makes it easier for people to express their love to their partners with romantic cards, gifts, and candlelight dinners. Like every other year, Lollywood celebrities sent their warm wishes to their partners on Valentine’s Day. Aiman Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Mariyam Nafees, Ghana Ali, and many other well-known people shared romantic photos with their partners on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is being observed by millions of individuals all around the world with their loved ones. Every year, on February 14, people celebrate Valentine’s Day to show their love for their loved ones by spending time with them as well as their partners. Many people, including Hollywood and Lollywood celebrities, have taken advantage of the special day, which is mostly for couples and is celebrated to commemorate lovers.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in honour of Valentine, a martyred saint and proponent of love. The holiday is also known as Saint Valentine’s Day.

