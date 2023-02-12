Advertisement
Pakistani Tekken champion Arsalan Ash gets married: pictures

  • Mr. Arsalan Siddiqui Pakistani Tekken champion, also known as Arsalan Ash.
  • He posted photos from his wedding today.
  • He wed Anum Sohail, a beautiful and stunning woman.
Arsalan Ash posted photos from his wedding today. He had a wedding with Anum Sohail. The teenage Tekken champion shared photographs of his lovely wedding with the audience. He wed Anum Sohail, a stunning woman. View the breathtaking photos of Arsalan Siddiqui and his wife during their wedding:

Mr. Arsalan Siddiqui Pakistani Tekken champion, also known as Arsalan Ash, is 27 years old. He is a professional Tekken by Bandai Namco Entertainment player from Pakistan. Arslan won the Tekken 7 WePlay Ultimate Fighting League championship, the Evo Japan 2019 championship, and the Evo Championship Series 2019.

