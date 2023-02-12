Pakistani Tekken champion Arsalan Ash gets married: pictures

Mr. Arsalan Siddiqui Pakistani Tekken champion, also known as Arsalan Ash.

He posted photos from his wedding today.

He wed Anum Sohail, a beautiful and stunning woman.

Mr. Arsalan Siddiqui Pakistani Tekken champion, also known as Arsalan Ash, is 27 years old. He is a professional Tekken by Bandai Namco Entertainment player from Pakistan. Arslan won the Tekken 7 WePlay Ultimate Fighting League championship, the Evo Japan 2019 championship, and the Evo Championship Series 2019.

