Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan’s tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot

Pakistan’s tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan’s tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot

Pakistan’s tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot

Advertisement
  • Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash got married to Anum.
  • The couple chose to dress in complementary colors.
  • Ash won EVO Japan and EVO USA back-to-back in 2019.
Advertisement

Tekken wunderkind Arslan Ash got married. The gamer posted photos from his big day with his better half on Twitter.

He noted: “Alhamdulillah! I would like to introduce you all to Anum; my better half! I would also request all of you to pray for us as we embark on a new chapter of our lives.”

The couple chose to dress in complementary colours.

Later, images from his wedding circulated online as well. Ash wrote on Twitter, “And We formed you in pairs.” “Mehendi done, insha’Allah today is my baraat.”

When the Lahore-based e-athlete won EVO Japan and EVO USA back-to-back in 2019, he initially became an instant star.

He was then named the ESPN Esports Player of the Year for 2019, and he hasn’t looked back since, winning one Tekken match after another all across the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s dreamy wedding moments
Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s dreamy wedding moments

Hira is renowned for having an optimistic outlook on life. Hira and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story