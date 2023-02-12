Pakistan’s tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot

Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash got married to Anum.

The couple chose to dress in complementary colors.

Ash won EVO Japan and EVO USA back-to-back in 2019.

Tekken wunderkind Arslan Ash got married. The gamer posted photos from his big day with his better half on Twitter.

He noted: “Alhamdulillah! I would like to introduce you all to Anum; my better half! I would also request all of you to pray for us as we embark on a new chapter of our lives.”

Alhamdulillah!

I would like to introduce you all to Anum; my better half!

I would also request all of you to pray for us as we embark onto a new chapter of our lives. pic.twitter.com/VatrxK0ML6 — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) February 11, 2023

Later, images from his wedding circulated online as well. Ash wrote on Twitter, “And We formed you in pairs.” “Mehendi done, insha’Allah today is my baraat.”

When the Lahore-based e-athlete won EVO Japan and EVO USA back-to-back in 2019, he initially became an instant star.

He was then named the ESPN Esports Player of the Year for 2019, and he hasn’t looked back since, winning one Tekken match after another all across the world.

