Paul Rudd being shocked from prank call receives from Olivia Colman

Paul Rudd, who plays Paul in the movie Ant-Man Received a prank call from his longtime friend Olivia Colman on Thursday while he was on Radio 1 BBC.

Olivia called in and pretended to be a Welsh woman when the actor was assisting callers with their personal issues. When Olivia learned that Paul would be appearing on the show, she decided to prank call him. The actress from Empire of Light claimed to be a “huge fan” of the eminent performer and to have “wanted to pick [his] brains” regarding a personal issue.

What would you do if you had a really good friend for more than 20 years and then this guy, yeah, he does not live in England? Olivia posed as an anonymous listener.

“Then, in addition to not telling you about it, he appeared on a radio programme. How would you respond?” Paul replied in a nervous manner, “God, oh God. Oh no, “When Olivia enquired as to whether he would be “offended” if that were to occur. “In my case, if it is me? Without a doubt. I often assume the best about everyone, “He responded. Oh god was repeated while the actor laughed more.

Greg immediately intervened to relieve Paul’s anguish by revealing that the unknown caller is actually his friend Olivia. Paul added after Olivia disclosed who she is, “Besides, I am perspiring. In fact, I am perspiring.” He said, “You really can do every accent,” before informing Greg that the two of them “went way back.”

