Pedro Pascal can’t see in his Mandalorian helmet

When Pedro Pascal puts on his “Mandalorian” costume, he feels as though he is “becoming blind.”

He wore his helmet as little as possible on the show.

They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind.

Din Djarin, the 47-year-old actor’s alter ego, wears his helmet as little as possible on the show, and while wearing it makes him feel “strong, protected, and deadly,” it also has drawbacks because he “can’t see s***” and frequently trips and falls.

He admitted to Empire magazine: “When [the armor and helmet is] on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector… It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it.

“It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real – but you can’t see s***!

“Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it.”

While waiting for season 3 to premiere on Disney+ on March 1, fans of “The Mandalorian” in the UK can celebrate by visiting “THE FORGE.”

The limited-edition attraction will debut on February 22 and 23 in the centre of London’s West End and offer photo opportunities with “Mandalorian” themes, live music from the show, and even a fully stocked cantina for bounty hunters.

