Plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘spectacularly backfiring’

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is ‘well known’ the ‘cruelty’ in the South Park episode ‘went too far in places’.
  • South Park didn’t just lampoon the Sussexes, it harpooned them.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a US takeover are “spectacularly backfiring”.
Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a US takeover are “spectacularly backfiring”.

Amanda Platell, an Australian journalist, made these claims in her most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

The writer started by admitting that while, the hate for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is ‘well known’ the ‘cruelty’ in the South Park episode ‘went too far in places’.

“Though no fan of Meghan, even I thought the cruelty went too far in places,” Ms Platell began. However, satirical comedy does not work unless there is some element of truth in it.”

“Whatever their plans were to conquer the States, the Megs and Harry show is spectacularly backfiring. South Park didn’t just lampoon the Sussexes, it harpooned them.”

Also Read

Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes
Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes

King Charles made his first social media post after meeting anti-monarchy activists...

 

