Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are poor compared to their neighbours’; Expert

Experts say ‘nothing’ would be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Paul Burrell believes that nothing will ever be enough for Harry and...
Prince Harry will be rendered obsolete by Meghan Markle’s ambitions in the near future, according to a royal author.
The royal couple is facing backlash in the United Kingdom after Harry made serious allegations about the royal family in his book Spare.
Tom Bower, the author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”, told GB News he believes the Duchess of Sussex is out for her own interests.
He added, “What’s interesting is the people she goes to. Who is going to maximise Meghan’s popularity, who’s going to make her really big and very rich?”
The author said, “They’re poor compared to their neighbours, and Meghan feels that more than anything.”
Tom Bower said, “That’s why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore, she wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a small home in Windsor.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.