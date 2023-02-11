Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use Africa vacation to rebrand themselves

Harry and Meghan intend to use their vacation to Africa this year to rebrand themselves.

The couple left the royal duties and moved to California with their kids.

There are rumors going around that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to use their vacation to Africa this year to rebrand themselves.

The claims were spread on social media by royal enthusiasts who frequently lambast the Duke of Sussex for various reasons.

Prince Harry stated in his Netflix documentary that he and Meghan had originally intended to relocate to South Africa before migrating to Canada.

He claimed that once his family members told the public about his intention, he revised it.

The couple’s work in Africa was the driving force behind their desire to visit South Africa.

The thought of moving to New Zealand was also on Prince Harry’s mind, but he stated he abandoned it after it was publicly revealed to the media.

Meghan and Harry left their position as working royals and moved to the United States with their kids.

Later, they relocated to California, where they currently reside.

