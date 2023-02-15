Prince Harry and Meghan to move to ‘commercial TV’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “make a commercial move” into television.

There is “appetite for the Duke and Duchess” in the US.

A celebrity PR specialist predicts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “make a commercial move” into television because there is “appetite for the Duke and Duchess” in the US.

This comes as the pair is said to have recruited Adam Lilling, a broker who has worked with Ellen DeGeneres and has been recognised as one of Hollywood’s Top Dealmakers.

Creating “earnings opportunities” is what Mr. Lilling, who has previously worked with Nicole Kidman, has previously stated he is focusing on.

‘PR to the stars’ Mayah Riaz told The Mirror: “It would be naive to not expect Harry and Meghan to make a commercial move post their Netflix series and Spare.

“The Netflix series was tailored for the American audience and it shows that there is an appetite for the Duke and Duchess in the States.”

She explained: “Meghan had a career before moving into the Royal Family.

“Now that they are not working Royals, should this mean that she should not make a move back into TV? I don’t think so.”

When asked what she thought Meghan might start working on next, Ms Riaz answered: “She may not take a role in a long-running series. However, I absolutely can see her making a cameo.

“I think the majority of the public in the UK will hate them making any sort of commercial moves.

“But what do they expect? They need to work, their security bill runs into the millions and they, rightly so, are not taking a penny from UK taxpayers.

“However, they very much know who their audience is and they are catering for a non-UK audience – we saw that from the Netflix series.”

