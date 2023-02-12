Prince Harry and William’s relationship is worse than Cain and Abel

Prince Harry has been warned about his feud with Prince William.

Which has been compared to the Biblical battle between brothers Cain and Abel.

Allison Pearson, royal author, wrote that relations between the royal brothers are so bad.

Advertisement

Prince Harry has recently been warned about his feud with Prince William, which has been compared to the Biblical battle between brothers “Cain and Abel looking like Groucho and Harpo.”

Allison Pearson, royal author, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

“It is a deeply uncomfortable prospect. Relations between the royal brothers are currently so bad they make Cain and Abel look like Groucho and Harpo,” Pearson wrote.

“In his memoir Spare, ‘Harold’ insulted his elder brother, revealing details of sibling spats that should have remained private.”

“How many minds will wander to the account of ‘Willy’ grabbing his brother by the collar and knocking him to the floor if Harry sits in a pew near William at the Abbey? Why should the Prince of Wales, who has every right to be enraged, be forced to put on a brave face for the sake of a fondly weak father and an obnoxious sibling?”‘

Advertisement “And what of the insults in the book to ‘unfriendly’ Kate and Camilla, who ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’, according to Harry. The Queen Consort is too much of a brick to throw a spanner in the works, but she would be well within her rights to tell Charles, ‘OK, darling, you go ahead and invite Harry to your Coronation, but I’ll be washing my hair’.”

Also Read Experts says Prince William ‘had enough’ of Prince Harry Prince William and Kate are attempting to steer the Windsor ship. Coronation... Advertisement