Prince Harry demands meeting with Charles, William before he travels to UK.

Nothing has changed since the Duke of Sussex’s previous news conference.

Harry and Meghan haven’t made up their minds on whether or not they’ll be there.

Prince Harry reportedly wants to speak with Prince William and King Charles before making a choice about the Coronation.

The Duke of Sussex stated in interviews that he gave to announce the publishing of his memoir on January 10 that he wanted to have discussions with his close family before the historic event.

Additionally, a source claims that nothing has changed since the Duke of Sussex’s previous news conference.

A source told the Mirror: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

According to the article, Harry and Meghan haven’t made up their minds on whether or not they’ll be there at the historic Coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey in May.

Interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, Harry said when asked about attending the Coronation: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they can – that they are willing to sit down and talk about it, because there’s a lot that’s happened in six years. And prior to that as well.”

