Prince Harry felt lonely as he witnessed his friends getting married

Prince Harry

  • Prince Harry talked about how he wished to start a family.
  • He said that he felt lonely when his friends got married.
  • Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 at Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry is making reference to his earlier wish to start a family.

Prince Harry acknowledges in his autobiography “Spare” that he felt left out as he witnessed his pals marry the loves of their lives.

Speaking about a similar wedding of his pal, Guy, Harry recalls: “He and his bride were the stars of this show, the center of attention, and my old mate was rightly savoring it. It made me so happy to see him so happy, though now and then, as couples paired off, as lovers drifted into corners or swayed to songs by Beyoncé and Adele, I’d wander over to the bar and think: When’s it going to be my turn?”

Harry then thought to himself: “The one person who might want it most, to be married, to have a family, and it’s never going to happen. More than a little petulantly, I thought: It’s just not fair of the universe.”

In 2017, Harry and Meghan Markle finally panned out. In 2018, the couple exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey.

