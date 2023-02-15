Advertisement
Prince Harry gives a “toxic” ultimatum to the Royal Family

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given the Royal Family a deadline to fulfil.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seek assurance.
  • Harryfelt unwelcome at both the Queen’s burial and her Platinum Jubilee.
Before King Charles III’s coronation, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given the Royal Family a deadline to fulfil.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are allegedly on the list of attendees, seek assurance that there won’t be a hostile environment when they arrive at King Charles’s Coronation.

Harry, who desires a reconciliation with the royals, felt unwelcome at both the Queen’s burial and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered. He isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” the source told Mirror:

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed,” they added.

It happens at a time when Meghan Markle, in the words of a royal analyst, has the “ideal excuse” not to attend King Charles’s Coronation.

Archie, the son of Meghan and Harry, turns four on May 6, which also happens to be the first day of King Charles’ coronation, therefore it is important to note this.

