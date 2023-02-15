Prince Harry and Meghan are apparently eager to expand their US business empire.

Hollywood broker is claimed to have been hired by Prince Harry.

Jane Moore, 60, stated that the couple would want financial assistance.

A well-known Hollywood broker is claimed to have been hired by Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, who are apparently eager to expand their US business empire.

According to Page Six, Adam Lilling, a venture capitalist and dealmaker in Hollywood, has been employed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They first met Lilling at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal ceremony in Los Angeles last week.

In response to the allegations, Jane Moore, 60, stated that the couple would want financial assistance to continue living as they do now.

If the aforementioned banker has “not taken them on” as clients, the Loose Women panellist expressed concern for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Writing in her latest column for The Sun, she penned: “[Adam] Lilling has an excellent track record with other ‘celebrities’ (because that’s what H[and]M are now), but what if he hasn’t taken them on?

“In pursuit of maintaining the life to which they have become accustomed and need ongoing funds for, they might search elsewhere for help.

