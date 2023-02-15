Advertisement
  Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the “stress” he’s caused Royals

Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the “stress” he’s caused Royals

Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the “stress” he’s caused Royals

Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the “stress” he’s caused Royals

  Prince Harry has been warned to accept "responsibility" for the "suffering".
  Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito after leaving royals.
  He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family.
Following the publication of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry has been warned to accept “responsibility” for the “suffering” he has put his family through.

The prince’s attacks on the Firm and the “she did this, he did that” narrative have drawn criticism from Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s royal butler when she was alive. Princess Diana is Harry’s late mother.

Speaking to Slingo.com Mr Burrell said: “On many levels Harry seems to be mixed up because at one moment he’s saying that Camilla sacrificed him on her PR altar.

“Well, Harry, what have you done to the people whom you’ve talked about in your book? You’ve sacrificed them on your PR altar, used them to generate stories for your book.

“It’s all she did this, he did that. He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family.”

After leaving the royal life in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California, where they now reside with their children.

Harry stated in his book that he and Prince William had pleaded with their father not to wed Camilla, who is now Queen Consort, in 2005.

He wrote: “Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings.

“We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

Next Story