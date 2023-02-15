Prince Harry says Cressida Bonas was in tears as he asked for break up

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas broke up in 2014.

Harry consulted his close friend before breaking up.

Cressida was in tears when they broke up.

Advertisement

Prince Harry discusses the painful nature of his break up from Cressida Bonas.

The Duke of Sussex finally mustered the guts to discuss ending things with Bonas after speaking with a close friend they had in common.

Harry references to the 2014 conversation in his memoir ‘Spare’: “The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation, the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress. She was staying with a friend. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, with windows looking onto the street. I heard cars and people going by as I sat gingerly on the bed and told her my thinking.”

He added: “She nodded. None of it seemed to surprise her. These things had been on her mind as well. I’ve learned so much from you, Cress. M She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I’m leaving her in tears.”

Also Read Prince Harry opens up about ‘press stress’ while being with Cressida Bonas Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas were outed as a couple. Press caught...