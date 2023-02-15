Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Prince Harry says Cressida Bonas was in tears as he asked for break up
Prince Harry says Cressida Bonas was in tears as he asked for break up

Prince Harry says Cressida Bonas was in tears as he asked for break up

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry says Cressida Bonas was in tears as he asked for break up

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas broke up in 2014.
  • Harry consulted his close friend before breaking up.
  • Cressida was in tears when they broke up.
Advertisement

Prince Harry discusses the painful nature of his break up from Cressida Bonas.

The Duke of Sussex finally mustered the guts to discuss ending things with Bonas after speaking with a close friend they had in common.

Harry references to the 2014 conversation in his memoir ‘Spare’: “The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation, the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress. She was staying with a friend. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, with windows looking onto the street. I heard cars and people going by as I sat gingerly on the bed and told her my thinking.”

He added: “She nodded. None of it seemed to surprise her. These things had been on her mind as well. I’ve learned so much from you, Cress. M She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I’m leaving her in tears.”

Also Read

Prince Harry opens up about ‘press stress’ while being with Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry opens up about ‘press stress’ while being with Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas were outed as a couple. Press caught...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story