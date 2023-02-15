Advertisement
  • Prince Harry says Queen crown ‘seems to possess some inner energy source’
Articles
Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth

  • Prince Harry talked about the Queen crown in Spare.
  • He mentioned that Queen told him how heavy it was.
  • He also talked about the jewels that were embedded.
Prince Harry remembers being mesmerized by the crown of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex recalled his mind-boggling interpretation of Her Majesty’s headpiece in his autobiography, “Spare.”

He writes: “So this was Granny’s crown, and hers alone, and now I remembered her telling me how unbelievably heavy it had been the first time they set it upon her head. It looked heavy. It also looked magical. The more we stared, the brighter it got—was that possible? And the glow was seemingly internal.”

Harry then details the ornament: “The jewels did their part, but the crown seemed to possess some inner energy source, something beyond the sum of its parts, its jeweled band, its golden fleurs-delis, its crisscrossing arches and gleaming cross. And of course, it’s ermine base. You couldn’t help but feel that a ghost, encountered late at night inside the Tower, might have a similar glow.”

