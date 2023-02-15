Advertisement
  • Prince Harry told to use King Charles’ Coronation to earn brownie points
  • Harry and Meghan have been warned to behave well rather than act inappropriately.
  • Biographer encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to restore their reputation.
  • “I also don’t think he is going to say anything disrespectful”.
If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive an invitation to King Charles III’s Coronation, they have been warned to behave well rather than act inappropriately.

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to restore their reputation after losing favour in the United States, which they could only do by staging a successful coronation, according to GB News Dan Wootton’s interview with Seward.

“I also don’t think he is going to say anything disrespectful in the months leading up to the ceremony because it doesn’t benefit him. Harry is all about him[self]. It will not benefit him any way at all to make a fuss of behave badly,” according to Seward.

She also added: “I also think he needs the stardust of this royal event to fall on his shoulders to make his way in America easier. At the moment he’s not nearly as popular in America as he was before he published Spare and nor is Meghan.

“Harry needs to look good and I think by behaving himself at the coronation and keeping quiet – a bit like he did at the Jubilee with Meghan – I think that will earn him some brownie points, nothing else will.”

